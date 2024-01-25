I was trying to search this but didn't find it directly, so I figured I'd ask here!

I use Workspaces a lot. I have pinned tabs in different spaces and when I re-open some of the spaces there is a random pinned tab closed. I haven't been able to determine any reason to is like it being last tab selected on close or anything like that.

Just wondering if anyone has seen this at all and has a trick or setting.

Thanks!