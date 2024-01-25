Pinned Workspace Tabs keep disappearing
I was trying to search this but didn't find it directly, so I figured I'd ask here!
I use Workspaces a lot. I have pinned tabs in different spaces and when I re-open some of the spaces there is a random pinned tab closed. I haven't been able to determine any reason to is like it being last tab selected on close or anything like that.
Just wondering if anyone has seen this at all and has a trick or setting.
Thanks!
Pesala Ambassador
@ckasprzak Pinned tabs are not closed on closing a window; they are transferred to the previously opened window.
OH! Is there a way to disable that functionality?
Pesala Ambassador
@ckasprzak Settings, Tabs, Pinned Tabs:Close as Other Tabs
Thanks giving that a whirl!
Nope, still random disappearing tabs!