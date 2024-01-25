@mib2berlin

Ah, sorry, this is on a Windows 10 22H2 (OS build 19045.3930).

Can't really dedicate even more time for debugging, I've got enough to do on my Linux for that other crash topic I opened, and in this case I found a quick workaround by just rolling back to the previous version.

For now I just wanted to know if anyone else is seeing this, to at least quickly eliminate all that fuss about destroying my user profile to try to fix it.

@DoctorG said in Installed Vivaldi.6.5.3206.57 today and it crashes on launch:

@abm0 Downgrade to older version can break settings and cause issues.

Too bad, today downgrading got me a working browser whereas the newest update had got me a completely unusable browser, so it is what it is.