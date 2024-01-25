Installed Vivaldi.6.5.3206.57 today and it crashes on launch
I installed the update I saw available today - 6.5.3206.57 - and after that Vivaldi would just crash on launch, I barely got to see the first tab title from the last session it was trying to open. I kept my user data in place and reinstalled 6.5.3206.55, and now it's fine. Anyone else seeing this?
mib2berlin
@abm0
Hi, i cant reproduce this on my Windows 11 systems, specs in my signature.
Please add your Windows version.
Cheers, mib
Hi,
Please,
On each report add:
- Vivaldi Version: |
- Since when happens: |
- OS / Version / DE |
You could try Backing up your Profile, (check at the bottom), then cleaning Cache + Reset Flags, then Upgrade again.
Otherwise, if still happens,
Start with the Basic Desktop Troubleshooting Steps.
Hi,
had the same problem.
Go into you profile folder and rename the "Preferences" file (to eg. "Preferences_old").
Seems as there were some changes in the newest version.
Regards
Orso
DoctorG Ambassador
@abm0 Downgrade to older version can break settings and cause issues.
@mib2berlin
Ah, sorry, this is on a Windows 10 22H2 (OS build 19045.3930).
Can't really dedicate even more time for debugging, I've got enough to do on my Linux for that other crash topic I opened, and in this case I found a quick workaround by just rolling back to the previous version.
For now I just wanted to know if anyone else is seeing this, to at least quickly eliminate all that fuss about destroying my user profile to try to fix it.
@DoctorG said in Installed Vivaldi.6.5.3206.57 today and it crashes on launch:
@abm0 Downgrade to older version can break settings and cause issues.
Too bad, today downgrading got me a working browser whereas the newest update had got me a completely unusable browser, so it is what it is.
@OrsoDO said in Installed Vivaldi.6.5.3206.57 today and it crashes on launch:
Hi,
had the same problem.
Go into you profile folder and rename the "Preferences" file (to eg. "Preferences_old").
Oh noo. OK, what customizations do I lose if I go that route?
-
All of your settings like appearance, behavoir etc..
The custom search settings are fine.
OK, thanks. That's too high a price to pay, I'd rather stay on the previous version as long as I don't have anything terrible happen with it. It's just not worth my time redoing all my customizations just to get a new version with new features that I don't really need.
DoctorG Ambassador
@abm0 said in Installed Vivaldi.6.5.3206.57 today and it crashes on launch:
I'd rather stay on the previous version
With the risk of reduced security leading to intrusion by malicious people/software on your PC.
You decide.
@abm0
You can backup your "Preference" file (move it to a secure location) and restart Vivaldi.
If too much changed, just copy the file back and overwrite the new created "Preferences" file.