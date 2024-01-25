Bookmark file not found
-
Hi,
I went to the menu, chose file import, chose the correct folder and file and Vivaldi said "Got it", then I clicked on import and bang: bookmark file not found.
Tried the same with "import from browser", got the same result.
Are there other ways to import bookmarks from Opera, that I don't know of?
-
@Rumba Export from Opera to a CSV file and then import that CSV file.
-
@Ayespy Thank you.
-
@Rumba I should correct myself. A friend reminded me that it's export to HTML and import that, not CVS.