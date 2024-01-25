When I launched the latest version of Vivaldi Snapshot, I was greeted by a popup (sticking out downward from the BookmarkBar) which said something like "A new extension is installed by an external app. It is disabled."

Have you seen it? What is it?

I then visited the Extension page of Vivaldi Snapshot but found none of them disabled.

Vivaldi 6.6.3249.4

macOS 14.2.1