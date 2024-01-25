New extension is installed by an external app? Disabled?
-
When I launched the latest version of Vivaldi Snapshot, I was greeted by a popup (sticking out downward from the BookmarkBar) which said something like "A new extension is installed by an external app. It is disabled."
Have you seen it? What is it?
I then visited the Extension page of Vivaldi Snapshot but found none of them disabled.
Vivaldi 6.6.3249.4
macOS 14.2.1
-
Here is the screenshot:
This is on another machine. This time, there were several disabled extensions but none of them was new.
-
mib2berlin
@ryofurue
Hi, some Google apps and other install extensions without question on all Chromium browser.
I get this using Google drive and it install the extension:
The Vivaldi team work on a solution to stop this.
Cheers, mib