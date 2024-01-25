Login for another tab pops up when you are on another unrelated tab!
When a background tab brings up the built in sign in dialog. It pops up Infront of the page you are viewing.
... How about just loading it when you switch to the tab that is triggering it?
Also there is no way to save a password on these dialogues.
DoctorG Ambassador
@i00 said in Login for another tab pops up when you are on another unrelated tab!:
I can confirm such.
I will check for bug tracker now.Known bug.
VB-46840 "Basic Auth dialog blocks the whole window" – Confirmed
That is a nasty issue, Chromium 121 does not force the login popup to front with background tabs.
@i00 said in Login for another tab pops up when you are on another unrelated tab!:
Confirmed.
I reported:
VB-103491 "Save password dialog does not appear with background tab" - Confirmed