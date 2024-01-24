Hibernating/Closing Toolbar Tabs
-
Is it possible for me to put toolbar websites on hibernation?
(I apologize for my poor English, but I believe you understand.)
-
mib2berlin
@ILIMAN
Hi, if you meant web panels no.
You can hibernate them at Vivaldi start in Settings > Panels
I have this disabled because I want them always active.
Cheers, mib
-
After reinstalling Vivaldi, my configurations are gone. However, I do remember having a JavaScript configuration file that provided additional functionality, like searching inside toolbar websites or closing them until you opened them again. I have found that configuration file on the forum. Maybe it was something like the "advanced panel/toolbar"?
I don't remember, and I couldn't find it.
-
@mib2berlin
I think I mean panels. the toolbar, where you can add and access webpages without ever leaving the page you are on.
-
mib2berlin
@ILIMAN
I am sorry, no idea about the script.
Reinstall reset /AppData/Local/Vivaldi/Application/6.5.3206.55/resources/vivaldi/user_files/
Save your scripts in a user folder and copy it then in the user_files directory to avoid this.
Check to search in the modification section:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/search?in=titlesposts&term=advanced panel&matchWords=all&by=&categories[]=52&searchChildren=false&hasTags=&replies=&repliesFilter=atleast&timeFilter=newer&timeRange=&sortBy=timestamp&sortDirection=desc&showAs=posts
-
I found it. It is called Panel Actions.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/26623/zoom-find-in-page-other-actions-in-web-panels?_=1624099033403
@mib2berlin Thank you. I recommend giving this mod a try. You can also do other things with it.
-
-
@Zalex108
Thank you so much!