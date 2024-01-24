Problem with a strange bar that cannot be turned off.
Hi,
I have an issue with a strange bar that almost constantly appears in my browser. The bar doesn't have any functions - when I click on it, it selects a portion of the page that is covered by it. I have no idea how to disable it. Please help.
Regards
mib2berlin
@T1T2
Hi, some user report this with enabled tab stacks but disabled tab bar.
I cant reproduce this but you can check if accessibility settings for installed/downloaded apps is enabled in your Android settings.
Test to disabled this.
Please add your Vivaldi, Android version and your device.
My specs are in my signature.
Cheers, mib
Hello,
The problem had been occurring for me for many months (I always kept Vivaldi up to date). Fortunately, with the latest update, it seems that the issue has been resolved on my phone.
Just for information:
Vivaldi Version: 6.5.3217.68
OS / Version: Android 14
Device Model: Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
And now is ok.
Thanks you so much.