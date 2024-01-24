When using a vertically oriented tabbar in 2 column mode with preview enabled, the previews are all squished into what can be 1 preview. This means that a 2nd tab divides that preview space in two, a 3rd will make it even smaller and a 4th already shows no preview, even though there is lots of space below where the tabs should be expanding towards, rendering the whole tab preview unusable.

In horizontal mode, all works great, but I'd like to switch to vertical mode for viewing youtube videos, and with lots of different videos ready to watch, having the preview is kinda crucial. Now I have to settle with a smaller video screen because the horizontal tab bar squishes unnecessary real estate.

See this video:



Also, switching away and to the tabgroup does not fix it. It seems that the size for the horizontal tab bar is used wrongly when the tabbar is in vertical orientation.