Why won't MacOS Vivaldi accept the ^ character in password fields?
Hello,
Typing '^' in a password field (French/European AZERTY layouts) doesn't produce any characters in the field. I have to copy and paste that specific character into the password field or reveal the password to make it work.
I've tried it with Safari, and it works. Any ideas, please?
The caret is a dead key on AZERTY. You should be able to write it by following it up with a space character.
wojciechxtx
@Oalka Use
double tapor
space+
caret
Thanks for all your replies.
Unfortunately, when I double-tap "^" nothing happens. When I press "^" followed by the "space" key, a space is displayed. Similarly, pressing "^" + "space" also results in a space being shown. However, this only occurs when the password field is "hidden" with circles like this ****. If I display the password, it works as intended.
OakdaleFTL
@Oalka said in Why won't MacOS Vivaldi accept the ^ character in password fields?:
Typing '^' in a password field (French/European AZERTY layouts) doesn't produce any characters in the field.
The key is what I call a compositor: that is, it produces a diacritical mark with other letters...like the ALT key. (Useful or essential for some languages!)
@Oalka, have you considered not using the caret in passwords? (Since your keyboard can't type it...)
@OakdaleFTL
The issue is not that my keyboard can't type it; it does. In Safari, it works. When the password field is displayed in Opera, it works too The issue is only when the password is hidden. But yes, I understand and I'll change every password to remove the ^
OakdaleFTL
@Oalka Can you find out why (and how) Safari and Opera accept the key-press as creating a character? That strikes me as very odd behavior...
(One thing I'd try, first, is to see how TextEdit handles it...)
Chromiummay have a different input strategy for critical input.
Some strategies to obscure password input for other local applications includes issuing stray key events by the password-receiving application itself.
If a malicious keylogger is not able to distinguish fake and pristine keyboard input, this can protect passwords from being recorded correctly.
Of course, using this input method (raw key presses), the regular channel for input-composition is broken:
The target application (
Chromium) has to properly do composition for
^based on raw input + keyboard-layout.
OakdaleFTL
@becm Too out there, for me! (Alternate reading: Beyond my competance!)
@OakdaleFTL so far only a guess from my side, but to be read as:
Can (likely) only fixed by a developer and may also be an issue in (every?)
Chromium-based browser.
It's possible nobody thoroughly tested the effects of such a mitigation on every supported input stack configuration.
Fine for use cases:
- people using "password1234"
- builtin password manager + auto-generation
Not designed for
- manual input of pseudo-strong password on non-US keyboard layouts
On MacOS, it's likely the built-in
EnableSecureEventInputis used.
So in theory the system should still be responsible for the input stack.
@Oalka Unable to check, but if secure input in MacOS Terminal is broken in the same way, then Apple is likely to be the responsible party here.