Minor update (6) for Vivaldi Desktop Browser 6.5
Ruarí Vivaldi Team
This update includes various security improvements from the Chromium project and a few other fixes elsewhere.
DoctorG Ambassador
//edit: Translated now Changelog of current Stable to German in my Blog article – as a watch dragon on Vivaldi issues and versions, i do this translation very often, may be german users do not know.
RiveDroite Ambassador
for a couple of weeks now, the mail panel button glitch that was going on in snapshot version has come to stable. it was fixed in snapshot a couple of updates ago, then moved to stable. Command chain that opens mail and mail panel no longer works correctly in stable. Win 10x64
DoctorG Ambassador
@resbro Which bug number, had you reported?
dont know, It was mentioned by Durtro on the snapshot update of the 18th of Jan. I just confirmed it was happening in win10 as well.
sorry 18th of Dec
DoctorG Ambassador
@resbro Link to post, please.