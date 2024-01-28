Can't import or export passwords from CSV
-
No logro activar la opción de importar contraseñas desde csv. En las opciones experimentales no existe la opción #passwordimport.
Tampoco puedo exportar contraseñas, guardándolas como csv.
-
Pesala Ambassador
@silmeh Spanish Forum (English only here, please).
I can't activate the option to import passwords from csv. In the experimental options there is no option #passwordimport.
I also can't export passwords, saving them as csv.See Settings, Privacy and Security, Passwords, Export Passwords.
What is your Vivaldi version?
To export passwords, go to Settings, Privacy and Security, Passwords, Export.
See Import Passwords in help.
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@silmeh Open internal page
chrome://password-manager/settingsand go to needed section