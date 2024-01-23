I have a significant issue. After using Vivaldi for about 10 minutes, something peculiar happens. When I click on a link, it just opens an "about:blank" page, and I see "the dead chicken". This can also happen when I right-click on an extension to open the extension manager. There's nothing I can do. The link simply gets "aborted," and my only option is to close the browser and start again.

This has been going on for 2 days now, and I've tried everything from uninstalling all extensions to uninstalling the browser from Windows and reinstalling a completely new and fresh version. But it doesn't help at all. Suddenly, it won't open links, and there's no consistency in when or why it happens.

What could be wrong, and have others experienced this?

I've reached the point where I have to switch browsers because it's affecting my work since I have to start over all the time. And I'm VERY sad about that!

If anyone can help me, I would be delighted.

In advance, thank you.

/Per