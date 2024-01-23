Sync different machines for one Vivaldi-account - How to?
-
Hi!
Please consider me a "newbie" in terms of sync with Vivaldi.
I have one Vivaldi-account, and I have properly setup sync with my work-related bookmarks etc. Let's call this machine "work".
I have now bought a new personal computer at home, lets' call this one "gaming".
Can I use 1 Vivaldi-account, but avoid that bookmarks etc gets mixed up between "work" and "gaming"?
I wanted to login and start syncing on "gaming", but I am afraid that those two machines will be "merged" automatically?
Thankful for your help!
-
mib2berlin
@Xophile
Yes, one account takes it all.
I have three accounts to manage this but for different reason. I use 3 different Vivaldi versions.
Create an account, maybe Xophile_Game, and use this for your gaming.
If you want to use both on one system you need a second profile or a standalone install.
Cheers, mib
-
@Xophile "Sync" as a concept is the idea of having things on one device be the SAME as those on another. There are four ways, off the top of my head, to make work and gaming bookmarks not be mixed.
One: Don't sync your bookmarks. This is an option available in sync. Just de-select "Bookmarks" as an item to be synced.
Two: Arrange your bookmarks to have "work" and "game" categories/folders. They will be the same on each device, but you can select them to be appropriate to whichever device you are using at the time.
Three: Use Vivaldi with separate profiles. They will not mix.
Four: Install separate instances of Vivaldi and sync them separately. Standalone installation enables this.
-
Thank you!
-
Hi,
Few things regarding Sync to consider at the bottom:
--
Avoid Data loss
Follow the Backup | Reset links below
Vivaldi Backup | Reset + Extra Steps