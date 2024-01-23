Hi!

Please consider me a "newbie" in terms of sync with Vivaldi.

I have one Vivaldi-account, and I have properly setup sync with my work-related bookmarks etc. Let's call this machine "work".

I have now bought a new personal computer at home, lets' call this one "gaming".

Can I use 1 Vivaldi-account, but avoid that bookmarks etc gets mixed up between "work" and "gaming"?

I wanted to login and start syncing on "gaming", but I am afraid that those two machines will be "merged" automatically?

Thankful for your help!