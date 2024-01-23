Bookmarks to show in bookmarks bar automatically
-
AberBluehair
How can I make it so that every time I bookmark a page, it automatically goes to my bookmarks bar and I can see it on the top of my browser(that's where my bookmarks bar is)? Currently every time I make a new bookmark, I have to go to the bookmarks settings in Vivaldi and manually move it into the bookmarks folder. How can I make it generate the bookmark into that folder on its own?
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@AberBluehair Adding a bookmark remember the last used folder.
If you want to see where bookmark goes, open Vivaldi Settings → Bookmarks → Enable Always Open Bookmark Dialog
-
Pesala Ambassador
@AberBluehair Right-click on a Bookmarks Bar folder, select a bookmark, and then Add Active Tab to add the new bookmark after the selected bookmark.