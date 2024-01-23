MacMini M1 2020

Sonoma 14.2.1 (but also MacOS 12 Monterey)

Vivaldi 6.5.3206.55

Lots of moving parts here.

(1) Many years ago, I adapted a Chrome hack to work with Vivaldi, to get the Mac system print dialog by default, rather than the Chrome dialog. This has worked fine for a long time.

From Terminal:

defaults write com.vivaldi.Vivaldi DisablePrintPreview -bool true

(2) A few months ago, my FreeNAS crashed and I had to rebuild it. I re-established the share and user accounts as they were before the crash.

(3) Coincident with the FreeNAS crash, or maybe with a Vivaldi update, with each print request I began getting this "problem" message when invoking the Print dialog:

192.168.44.54 is my FreeNAS. Clicking OK allows the Mac system print dialog to appear and execute.

(4) Removing the hack, and using the Chrome print dialog, everything works without issue. Requesting the system print dialog within the Chrome print dialog (option-command-P) causes the "problem" message to pop up.

(5) This does not happen with any other app on my Mac. This does occur with other Macs on my home network.

(6) I saved my Vivaldi profile folder, and then deleted Vivaldi using App Cleaner (all the nooks and crannies). Reinstalled Vivaldi with a new, blank profile and the default Chrome print dialog worked; the system print dialog still presented the "problem" message.

This is by no means a show-stopper, but it is a real annoyance. Is this a bug in Vivaldi, or is it something I can fix for myself?

Thanks,

Joe