Solved Can Vivaldi Icon just focus on current open browser, and not open a new one?
When I have a Vivaldi browser already open and running, and I click on the Vivaldi icon in my Taskbar, it opens a new browser with one tab.
Is it possible to have it just focus on the existing browser that is already open, instead of opening a new browser & blank tab?
Found it! There was a setting in DF called 'Taskbar Mode:', and it was set on 'All Taskbars show Relevant Windows'. I had reinstalled windows several weeks ago.
I changed this setting to: 'All Taskbars show All Windows'. And now it's working like the Windows Taskbar!!
@Snacko On my Windows 10 Taskbar I have options for:
- New Tab
- New Window
- New Private Window
- Vivaldi
When I click on Vivaldi I get a new window, just like the second option.
When I click on the icon, after it has a browser window already open, I want it to just focus on the existing open browser.
I don't want any new browser window or new tab.
I have a 'Display Fusion' taskbar with the Vivaldi Icon on my 2nd monitor, and I want that to just open or focus on an opened vivaldi window.
@Snacko When I left-click on the icon, it minimises the application, then maximises it on a second click. This is standard Windows behaviour.
Maybe your Display Fusion taskbar is the cause of the problem?
It does not minimize the app if it is not currently in focus. Select Vivaldi, then click on another app. Now click on the icon, and it will be the app that has focus(not minimized). That's how it works for me on the 'Windows' taskbar. But on my Display Fusion taskbar it opens a new Vivaldi Browser. So, you may be correct in saying it may be an issue with DF's taskbar. I'll look into that..
So, I guess there is no way in Vivaldi to tell it to Open or Focus on existing browser? Command Line or something?
Thanks for your help..
I just added Edge to the DF taskbar and also Notepad++. Edge does the same thing.. ie: opens a new browser window every time, once Edge is already open.
But Notepad++ works how I want.. It opens Notepad++ and after that it just focuses on the open Notepad++. But NP++ has Multi-Instance settings, so It can decide for itself..
