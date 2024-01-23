Unsolved Signature Not Working
My signature refuses to attatch when using vivaldi webmail, i have an image set as the signature in settings, but it does not appear when sending messages.
DoctorG Ambassador
@ArunWick You need to switch editor mode to HTML with the little icon
See
@DoctorG it already is
DoctorG Ambassador
@ArunWick Check https://webmail.vivaldi.net/?_task=settings&_action=identities
Select your mail address in list (middle column) to get Settings
In section Signature click on the image icon
You see the signature editor toolbar
Click on the 3-dots-button
Click on the Insert/Edit Image button
In Insert/Edit Image popup hit the button at right of Source field to load image
in modal click in Add Image
Open file (size less than 64 KB) in OS file dialog
Select in list the loaded image
Hit Save button
Now you have the image in signature
Hit Save
Now you can compose a message, do not forget to enable in message editor the HTML mode, otherwise you will not get a signature with image!