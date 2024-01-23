Flexibility all the way: Vivaldi browser arrives in Lynk & Co cars
-
Team_Vivaldi Vivaldi Team
We’re constantly challenging ourselves to give you the complete freedom to browse wherever you want. We now arrive in Lynk & Co cars, a company changing the way we think about car ownership.
Click here to see the full blog post
-
stardepp Translator
@Team_Vivaldi And another piece of news:
-
I wonder how many of those will stay with Vivaldi, now when Chrome is available for cars... I hope that they all stay with Vivaldi, and many more new ones. But I'm not so sure.
Also, i wonder if you are even considering bringing Vivaldi to Android TV? I think all you need to do is to work on proper navigation with remote control.