@mib2berlin it is a salesforce generated email. But as I said only one of a total of 6 mails exhibits the problem. The mail service that received those messages is gmail.

I checked the raw message on the vivaldi client and the offending message contains the following:

<html style=3D"overflow-y: hidden;">

It is the only discernible difference outside headers and disabling that css makes the scrollbar appear.

Also checked the raw mail message on gmail side and it matches. Obviously in gmail the above html tag isn't even used so no problem.

So vivaldi is just following the rules. Anyway and in this case it would be useful to force the presence of scrollbars without having to inspect the mail message and editing the css but that would be a feature request.

Why that message has the css I don't know...