Yesterday I was making some tests with emails and I received one where the scroll bar is missing. That e-mail is identical to 5 other but only that one is missing the scroll bar. The content is cut because of this and I have to increase the view port to see the full message.
Anyone seen something like this in the mail client?
I'm using the last snapshot.
mib2berlin
@Durtro
Hi and no, I checked about 30 mails but all have a scroll bar if needed.
Can you tell us fro which provider the mail was send?
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin it is a salesforce generated email. But as I said only one of a total of 6 mails exhibits the problem. The mail service that received those messages is gmail.
I checked the raw message on the vivaldi client and the offending message contains the following:
<html style=3D"overflow-y: hidden;">
It is the only discernible difference outside headers and disabling that css makes the scrollbar appear.
Also checked the raw mail message on gmail side and it matches. Obviously in gmail the above html tag isn't even used so no problem.
So vivaldi is just following the rules. Anyway and in this case it would be useful to force the presence of scrollbars without having to inspect the mail message and editing the css but that would be a feature request.
Why that message has the css I don't know...