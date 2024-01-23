Vivaldi's webpage translation is still garbage
Hundreds of posts in these forums dating back to when Vivaldi first included webpage translation, and it still sucks.
Doesn't translate everything.
Gives up halfway through the page.
Can't translate text that is injected into the page through javascript.
The list goes on....
Seeing as getting Vivaldi to fix this is pretty much like flogging a dead horse at this point, which is your favourite translator extension?
mib2berlin
@CrazyDef
Hi, if you find a page not working correctly report it to the bug tracker.
At least post a link other user can test.
The developer cant fix issues they are not aware of.
I guess many of this hundreds of post was never reported.
You have to scroll to the end of the page to get it translated, for example.
For information on how to report a bug, see this URL: https://vvld.in/how-to-report-bugs
Once that is done, please share the bug number (beginning with VB-). Thanks.
On the form, you can add your email address. Once submitted, you'll get a confirmation. You can reply to this with any logs or further info.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin The Help menu in Vivaldi has an option "Report a Bug on the Forum". It led me here. If this is the wrong place, that's something else that should be fixed.
@CrazyDef The workflow to report:
- Ask in forum about issue
- If issue can be confirmed or you are advised to do so, report to bug tracker.
@CrazyDef Please give us links to these broken pages, so we can test.
@DoctorG Pretty much any webpage will do. I have never seen a website fully translated. But for a start, seeing as Vivaldi are a Norwegian company, translating the Norwegian Tax Administration's website into English gives the following: https://www.skatteetaten.no/person/
Or this Norwegian news site where Vivaldi gives up after a few paragraphs:
https://agendamagasin.no/debatt/hvem-har-ansvaret-nar-bussene-ikke-taler-norsk-vinter/
DoctorG Ambassador
@CrazyDef I see what you mean. I can reproduce it.
Please report all pages where translation fails as a list to bug tracker.
-
mib2berlin
@CrazyDef
Only the header is not translated:
But the second page https://agendamagasin.no/debatt/hvem-har-ansvaret-nar-bussene-ikke-taler-norsk-vinter/
does not work, please report this.
Cheers, mib
-
@CrazyDef said in Vivaldi's webpage translation is still garbage:
Seeing as getting Vivaldi to fix this is pretty much like flogging a dead horse at this point, which is your favourite translator extension?
TWP - Translate Web Pages
https://github.com/FilipePS/Traduzir-paginas-web#vivaldi-opera-maxthon-chromium-and-yandex
-
@AllanH If users are not interested in privacy, then they can used it.
There are tradeoffs with everything in life.
Should a person expect so much privacy and security that they give up too much?
As an example, I have never had a Gmail account or used Google's search engine in many years, but I don't have an issue with using the internal page chrome://settings/content/all to get website specific cookies. This apparently is an issue with Vivaldi developers.
I also don't see any more of a privacy issue with the translator extension I posted than there is with any other extension.
-
Why can't Vivaldi just give us options on translation services just like we have choices with our search provider? I'm having issues just translating random Japanese posts on my Mastodon feed that I'm seeing when on the Vivaldi Social site. If you want to recreate the issue, just try to translate anything other than very basic Japanese. Especially anything with Kaomoji or emoji included.
-
Pesala Ambassador
@EvilOtaku You can use any translation engine you wish — Google, Bing, DeepL, or whatever works best for you.
Vivaldi offers a free and private option using the Lingvanex engine, which is hosted on Vivaldi’s own servers.
It is adequate for my needs, but if accuracy is more important to you than cost or privacy, you can use another engine. Just add it as a web panel.
-
@CrazyDef, I use the Linguist extension, IMHO the best, multi-engine customizable, FOSS, private, translate pages, selected text, words, inverse translation for 130 lenguages.
Similar features, also FOSS, the Crow Translate for desktop (I use both)
@Pesala I'm all for privacy, but when it comes to translation, accuracy is the most important thing. I'd sure hope you're not trying to translate anything TOO personal anyway. Saying to just use a web panel is basically shrugging off the issue and choosing to ignore it. There's no reason why Vivaldi should find it okay to only offer up a very below par translator and not include some other options (WITHOUT having to add panels or open another page). They should at least do that until they have refined their solution to the point of being regularly usable anyway. Good thing Vivaldi supports extensions at least.
-
@EvilOtaku, the Vivaldi translator, at least for Spain, works fine, but the mencioned extension and app are more at hand and more flexible.
-
@Catweazle said in Vivaldi's webpage translation is still garbage:
@CrazyDef, I use the Linguist extension, IMHO the best, multi-engine customizable, FOSS, private, translate pages, selected text, words, inverse translation for 130 lenguages.
Thanks for this recommendation.
If I can get it to work better with my Surfingkeys extension, it will replace the extension I have been using.
-
@AllanH, as said, if not, alternatively Crow Translate for Desktop. Many talk about Deepl, but, although an excellent translator, it is proprietary freeware. The free version has a limit of translations and words(3 Files/month, max. 1,500 characters), so translating a web page can quickly become quite expensive.
-
I don't like the built-in translator either. Instead, I added the web panel translate.yandex.ru and I set up such a chain of commands for the selected text:
- Copy
- Open the web panel
- Select all
- Insert
After that, I edited the context menu to replace the standard translation with this one. Voila, now there is a normal translator in the sidebar. The only drawback is that despite the fact that the cursor is in the input field by default in this panel, sometimes it may not be active. In this case, the insertion doesn't work, but it's still better than a standard translator.