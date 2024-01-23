It's so weird that this doesn't exist - you can stack tabs with click and drag, re-order within a stack with click-and-drag, and re-order on the top level with click-and-drag, but you can't click-and-drag a stacked tab back to the top (unstacked) level. Was this omission intentional?

Having to right click and forcing your brain to scan through 20-odd similar looking menu options to select "Remove from Tab Stack" is maddeningly frustrating and inefficient.

Could we please just be able to click and drag a tab back into an unstacked position?