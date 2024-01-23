Click-and-drag tab unstacking
-
It's so weird that this doesn't exist - you can stack tabs with click and drag, re-order within a stack with click-and-drag, and re-order on the top level with click-and-drag, but you can't click-and-drag a stacked tab back to the top (unstacked) level. Was this omission intentional?
Having to right click and forcing your brain to scan through 20-odd similar looking menu options to select "Remove from Tab Stack" is maddeningly frustrating and inefficient.
Could we please just be able to click and drag a tab back into an unstacked position?
-
Pesala Ambassador
@Gravaviel No such problem here.
- Drag the tab clear of the tab bar
- Drop it back before the [+] button, or anywhere else outside of the stack
If using Accordion stacking, expand the stack first, otherwise the entire stack is moved.
-
Oh gosh -
Drag the tab clear of the tab bar
Thanks, that sorts it out. I wasn't dragging it clear of the bar first (I assumed it wasn't necessary).
I can't find a way to remove my post or mark it as resolved, so I assume an admin will need to remove/archive it for me please.
-
Pesala Ambassador
@Gravaviel I have already flagged your post as DONE. You can flag your own posts.
-
Sweet, thanks! I appreciate your time and effort.