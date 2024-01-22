option to switch to workspace after rule
if a tab gets banished to another workspace due to a rule, it would be nice to have an option to switch to that workspace after it happens.
if this option exists, please tell me where to look . thanks.
barbudo2005
If you open that page in Foreground then it switch to that workspace after it happens.
If you open that page in Background then it not switch to that workspace after it happens.
Look this post:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/93717/workspace-rules-take-me-to-the-active-window
@dalinar @barbudo2005
I didn't know this feature... great!