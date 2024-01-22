ReLogIn each time
The problem is that I have to re-log on to every account I saved in the browser every time I quit and open the Vivaldi browser.
Every time I quit and open the Vivaldi browser, I have to re-log on to every account I saved and chose to remain logged in on the browser, like Instagram, Google, Udemy, IMDb, Amazon, and so on. This means I have to keep logging into each of my accounts, such as Google, Facebook, Instagram, Amazon, IMDb, and more.
Hi,
Most Probaly you have enabled Cookies for Session without saveing them previously / WhiteListed those sites.
Check it https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/privacy/cookies/
It worked out after I checked to 'all' in accept cookies. Before it was opted for 'session only'. @Zalex108 Thank you.