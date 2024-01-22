Developer Tools: Cannot edit breakpoint
-
giovannibgr
In regular Chromium dev tools, one can edit a breakpoint, e.g. to make it conditional, by pressing the "Edit" (pencil) button in the Sources → Breakpoints section, which shows up on hover next to each breakpoint. In Vivaldi dev tools, this button does nothing.
Please restore this functionality.
Vivaldi 6.5.3206.55 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
Revision cb4b68d0a081e967c64c31ca0a1b9c098f9f9616
OS Windows 11 Version 23H2 (Build 22631.3007)
JavaScript V8 12.0.267.17
-
DoctorG Ambassador
Works only in attached devtools
But not in dev tools window.
Is this known bug
VB-97171 "Can't add Watch in developer tools" - Confirmed.
I updated bug tracker for 6.5 and 6.6 versions.