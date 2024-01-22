Developer Tools: Cannot add watch variable
-
giovannibgr
In regular Chromium dev tools, one can add a watch variable/expression by pressing the "+" add button in the Sources → Watch section. Pressing this button in Vivaldi does nothing.
It is only possible to add a watch variable (but not expression) by right clicking a variable while stopped on a breakpoint in debugging and choosing "Add to watch".
Please restore this functionality.
Vivaldi 6.5.3206.55 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
Revision cb4b68d0a081e967c64c31ca0a1b9c098f9f9616
OS Windows 11 Version 23H2 (Build 22631.3007)
JavaScript V8 12.0.267.17
-
DoctorG Ambassador