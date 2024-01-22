I imagined that this issue would already be in the Feature Request forum, but I haven't found it. Then, I found this thread

https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/66131/sound-icon-on-other-tabs

in the "Windows" forum. There the problem is regarded as a bug. Does anybody know the status of this issue?

Basically, the sound icon needs to be displayed on the tabstack when one of the tabs is playing sound. Currently, on my Mac, the tabstack doesn't have a sound icon in this scenario:

Have a few tabs in a stack. Play some sound in one of them. Click on another tab within the stack. Click on a tab outside the stack.

When this happens, it's really hard to locate which tab is playing the sound.

Does this happen to other people?

If so, should this be a feature request or a bug report?

My configurations are:

vertical tabbar on the left.

two-tier tabs.

[what are other relevant settings?]

I use always use the latest version of macOS and latest version of Vivaldi Snapshot. They are currently macOS 14.2.1 and 6.6.3238.3 (Official Build) (arm64).