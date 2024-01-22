Display sound icon on tab stack
I imagined that this issue would already be in the Feature Request forum, but I haven't found it. Then, I found this thread
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/66131/sound-icon-on-other-tabs
in the "Windows" forum. There the problem is regarded as a bug. Does anybody know the status of this issue?
Basically, the sound icon needs to be displayed on the tabstack when one of the tabs is playing sound. Currently, on my Mac, the tabstack doesn't have a sound icon in this scenario:
- Have a few tabs in a stack.
- Play some sound in one of them.
- Click on another tab within the stack.
- Click on a tab outside the stack.
When this happens, it's really hard to locate which tab is playing the sound.
Does this happen to other people?
If so, should this be a feature request or a bug report?
My configurations are:
- vertical tabbar on the left.
- two-tier tabs.
- [what are other relevant settings?]
I use always use the latest version of macOS and latest version of Vivaldi Snapshot. They are currently macOS 14.2.1 and 6.6.3238.3 (Official Build) (arm64).
DoctorG Ambassador
@ryofurue Please report issue to Vivaldi bug tracker. Once that is done, share the bug number (beginning with VB-) you got by bug report mail. Thanks for helping us making Vivaldi better.
mib2berlin
@ryofurue
Hi, you can enable Popup Thumbnails in the tab settings.
Hover over the stack show which tab play audio.
Cheers, mib
@DoctorG said in Display sound icon on tab stack:
@ryofurue Please report issue to Vivaldi bug tracker. Once that is done, share the bug number (beginning with VB-) you got by bug report mail.
That means you think this is a bug. It's VB-103417 .
@mib2berlin said in Display sound icon on tab stack:
Hi, you can enable Popup Thumbnails in the tab settings.
Hover over the stack show which tab play audio.
Your screenshot suggests that you can also reproduce the problem. So, it's not only me.
Yes, I've enabled the popup, so that the only practical way to discover the sound-making tab is to hover over each tabstack one by one. That's what I meant by "it's really hard to locate" when you have a lot of tabs.
mib2berlin
@ryofurue
The bug:
VB-82766
Sound icon on other tabs
Is from 2021 and did not mention tab stacks, was fixed already.
I think this is a missing feature but you can report it to the bug tracker.
The developer decide if it is a bug or can change it to a task, which is a new feature.
For information on how to report a bug, see this URL: https://vvld.in/how-to-report-bugs
Once that is done, please share the bug number (beginning with VB-). Thanks.
On the form, you can add your email address. Once submitted, you'll get a confirmation. You can reply to this with any logs or further info.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin said in Display sound icon on tab stack:
The bug:
VB-82766
Sound icon on other tabs
Is from 2021 and did not mention tab stacks, was fixed already.
I see. Thanks for correcting me.
I think this is a missing feature but you can report it to the bug tracker.
The developer decide if it is a bug or can change it to a task, which is a new feature.
Okay. I actually prefer the bug tracker to the feature request forum, because in the latter, even an obvious missing feature gets archived if it doesn't garner enough votes.
mib2berlin
@ryofurue
If it get not many votes nobody need it, they get archived if less then 5 user vote for it in 2 Years.
You can ask about the status of a report in the status thread.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/27450/what-is-the-status-of-vb-already-reported-bug-issue/
Cheers, mib