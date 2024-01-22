mail protocol errors
since the mail protocol informations are a bit more visible (hi @ VB-102287), now I not only have the timeout errors but also completely new ones:
[imap]{"_e":{},"name":"DataError","message":"Failed to execute 'bound' on 'IDBKeyRange': The parameter is not a valid key.\n DataError: Failed to execute 'bound' on 'IDBKeyRange': The parameter is not a valid key.","inner":{"stack":"Error: Failed to execute 'bound' on 'IDBKeyRange': The parameter is not a valid key.\n at o (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/background-common-bundle.js:1:1299600)\n at chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/background-common-bundle.js:1:1303288\n at Ze (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/background-common-bundle.js:1:1265691)\n at new Re (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/background-common-bundle.js:1:1265192)\n at Object.openCursor (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/background-common-bundle.js:1:1303086)\n at Object.openCursor (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/background-common-bundle.js:1:1315270)\n at qt (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/background-common-bundle.js:1:1282214)\n at Wt (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/background-common-bundle.js:1:1282736)\n at chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/background-common-bundle.js:1:1284856\n at i (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/background-common-bundle.js:1:1274491)"}}
I got this error some minutes later another time.
and then the next (new) one popped up:
[imap]{"_e":{},"name":"BulkError","failures":[{},{}],"message":"imap.bulkAdd(): 2 of 2 operations failed. Errors: ConstraintError: Key already exists in the object store."}
I don't have any problems (I received some emails at one of my 4 accounts), but what is vivaldi telling me?
Vivaldi 6.6.3238.3 @ Win10 22H2
DoctorG
@derDay Which mail provider has such broken IMAP?
Perhaps reindex of mail database helps.
I don't know, which of my mail provider is in connection with these errors, because there is no name shown.
DoctorG
@derDay I asked internally, let us wait, and i hope an other dev/tester has seen such error.
That is a error in status bar envelope popup Protokolle/Logs?
But you can fetch the mails?
@DoctorG said
That is a error in status bar envelope popup Protokolle/Logs?
yes
But you can fetch the mails?
yes, everything is fine. if I check the status bar envelope and got to Email Konten (Email accounts?), than every account has a green check
from one account I got several mails today
edwardp
@DoctorG said in mail protocol errors:
@derDay Which mail provider has such broken IMAP?
Perhaps reindex of mail database helps.
The errors I reported pertain to Yahoo and AOL IMAP.
Same for me. Errors are popping up which are irrelevant. More so, it's pure spam since Mails are working perfectly for me. Receiving, Sending.
Can you please comment out those useless "errors" or give us the option to hide them?
@B-iggy
the errors Socket closed and no network connection are well known and already discussed in other threads at the forum
mib2berlin
@B-iggy
Hi, they are working on it, filter irrelevant messages.
You can change the level of messages yourself.
Type "biscuit" in the settings search field and you get this:
Check log level to "Info", for example.
This will be extended in next version.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin Hi!
thank you so much! Totally forgot about that biscuit area!
Finally no spam anymore
@mib2berlin
change to Info level but now I've got more "errors" than before (and that's only a part of it)
[add to flagging queue]{"searchListIds":[29420],"sourcesPerSle":{},"flagUpdates":{}}15:54:43.439 [filtering queue]adding {"type":"RE_RUN_SLES","priority":5,"searchListIds":[29420],"filterIds":[297,294],"folderIds":[["All Messages","Trash"]]}15:54:43.442 [filtering queue]adding {"type":"FILTERS_SLES","priority":5,"folderIds":[["All Messages","Trash"],["All Messages","Unread"],["All Messages","Spam"]],"searchListIds":[29420]}15:54:43.480 [filtering queue]adding {"type":"UPDATE_SLE","priority":5,"searchListIds":[29420],"sources":{}}15:54:43.480 [imap, **deleted_email_accountname**]messages deleted on server Inbox [200]15:54:44.666 [filtering queue]adding {"type":"FILTERS_SLES","priority":10,"searchListIds":[29420],"folderIds":[["All Messages","Trash"],["All Messages","Spam"]]}15:54:44.669 [filtering queue]adding {"type":"UPDATE_SLE","priority":10,"searchListIds":[29420],"sources":{}}15:54:44.669 [BatchSizeOptimizer]Estimate batch size for max speed 100 8 0.0815:54:44.674 [imap, **deleted_email_accountname**]new messages received Trash [91]15:54:44.728 [filtering queue]adding {"type":"RE_RUN_SLES","priority":10,"filterIds":[297],"folderIds":[["All Messages","Received"],["All Messages","Unread"],["All Messages","Trash"]],"searchListIds":[29420]}15:54:44.765 [BatchSizeOptimizer]Estimate batch size for max speed 100 43 0.4315:54:44.771 [imap, **deleted_email_accountname**]flag updates from server Trash [{"#":19,"uid":91,"flags":["\\Seen","\\Recent"],"modseq":"160"}]15:54:44.797 [BatchSizeOptimizer]Estimate batch size for max speed 100 7 0.0715:54:44.804 [filter, store]initListEntries took 2ms.15:54:45.688 [filtering queue]adding {"priority":5,"type":"RE_RUN_SLES","searchListIds":[29422]}15:54:48.212 [add to flagging queue]{"searchListIds":[29422],"sourcesPerSle":{},"flagUpdates":{}}15:55:05.177 [filtering queue]adding {"type":"FILTERS_SLES","priority":5,"folderIds":[["All Messages","Trash"],["All Messages","Unread"],["All Messages","Spam"]],"searchListIds":[29422]}15:55:05.191 [filtering queue]adding {"type":"UPDATE_SLE","priority":5,"searchListIds":[29422],"sources":{}}15:55:05.192 [filtering queue]adding {"priority":5,"type":"RE_RUN_SLES","searchListIds":[29421]}15:55:06.336 [add to flagging queue]{"searchListIds":[29421],"sourcesPerSle":{},"flagUpdates":{}}15:55:14.682 [filtering queue]adding {"type":"FILTERS_SLES","priority":5,"folderIds":[["All Messages","Trash"],["All Messages","Unread"],["All Messages","Spam"]],"searchListIds":[29421]}15:55:14.714 [filtering queue]adding {"type":"UPDATE_SLE","priority":5,"searchListIds":[29421],"sources":{}}15:55:14.715 [filter, store]initListEntries took 5ms.
mib2berlin
@derDay
Haha yes, Info was only an example.
Change to Warn or None if all work fine.
Cheers, mib
edwardp
@mib2berlin The None setting solved my issue.