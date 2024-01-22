How to create a web page with speed dial icon?
I'm a web developer and I can't seem to get Vivaldi to pick up my icons. Added both PWA-icons, and opengraph-image. I believe I have had success with the latter earlier. I also noticed that there is a difference between adding Speed Dial from Speed Dial screen, and from bookmark on the page (ctrl+D). What are the correct steps to get Vivaldi to pick up a speed dial icon?
mib2berlin
@mrmamen
Hi, to my knowledge only bookmark on the page work and "Fetch Bookmarks Data ..." has to be enabled:
Cheers, mib
OK thanks, but what images are Vivaldi looking for? What are the supported ways to link to images that Vivaldi picks up?
@mrmamen Example HTML:
<link rel="icon" href="/favicon.ico" type="image/vnd.microsoft.icon"> <link rel="apple-touch-icon" href="/apple-touch-icon.png" type="image/png"> <meta property="og:image" content="https://myexampledomain.org/open_graph_logo.png">
//EDIT: Added info on og-image!
In my tests my open_graph_logo.png had 1200×630 pixels.
mib2berlin
@mib2berlin The way how Vivaldi fetches icons are not consistent
Known.
No information for Vivaldi how and which HTML elements are parsed to add information to a bookmark.
Ah, we have a official documentation now!
⇒ https://help.vivaldi.com/developers/web/vivaldi-bookmarks-metadata-for-web-developers/
Too bad the documentation is missing the image-part.
Is there a bug with Vivaldi 6.5?
I've tested a lot of pages and no speed dial icon. For example: https://bsky.app
This includes this tag:
<meta property="og:image" content="/static/social-card-default.png">
But no SD-icon is present when I try to add it.
@mrmamen
Yes, i do not know about how the image is detected and inserted as Speed Dial thumb.
My fault, in og:image attribute
contentthe URL needs to be a absolute URL as it is HTML element
meta. See https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/727585
And article about Metadata of Vivaldi dev Daniel Alexandersen at URLs don’t belong in <meta> elements and my german article "Website-Thumbnails für Anzeige in Vivaldis Schnellwahl erzeugen"