Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
今、Vivaldiの設定からアカウントにログイン画面を開いてそこにあるユーザー名を変更したいと思っているのですが、非表示になっており変更できません。
ユーザー名の変更は一生できないということですか？
@mami0314
こんにちは
残念ながら、ユーザー名は変更できません。別のユーザー名をご希望の場合は、新しいアカウントの作成が必要となります。
Looks like your connection to Vivaldi Forum was lost, please wait while we try to reconnect.