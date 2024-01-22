How to send a page from desktop to mobile device with notification?
-
Hello, everyone.
I can't figure out how to send/forward a page from Vivaldi on desktop to an iPad?
My use case is that sometime I come across something what I would want to read later on a mobile device.
If I rely on Vivaldi sync I may never remember to look for that page in the synced tabs when I hold iPad in my hands because there will be 1000 other distractors. Or I may have already forgotten by the time iPad is in my hands.
I searched online and I see some articles describing the "send page to other device" functionality but I can't find these menus in the page context (right-click) menus in the current version of Vivaldi, perhaps this functionality was removed?
Ideally I want to send a page and have a notification on iPad saying that the page was sent from desktop, tap to read.
Thank you
-
mib2berlin
@Ascar
Hi, the Chromium developers have removed this feature some time ago and it is not possible to send a tab from desktop to a other device anymore.
I am not sure if this work on iOS but on Android you can open the tab viewer and open synced tabs with the cloud icon.
All devices are listed there and you can open tabs you need there.
Cheers, mib
-
@mib2berlin Thanks for clearing this out for me. I was wondering where the menu is.
My point is that when I get to iPad I may not remember that there was something what I wanted to read on iPad and I have to fish it out from the synced tabs. I use Pushbullet which is not officially supported on iPad anymore so it is installed from an ipa file. Pages may be sent to iPad, however notifications don't work. The next thing to hope for is that Vivaldi one day may support Chrome extensions on iPad, but this is not realistic.
-
@Ascar You could use the reading list, as it is synced.
But the only sort of notification is the little number above the reading list icon in the side panel.
-
RadekPilich
a work around is to use browser extension / web app like Pocket or bookmark service like https://raindrop.io/
It's one step more complicated than what you are suggesting. I don't if it can trigger notifications in iOS, still didn't get my first ipad, but it's about to happen
-
barbudo2005
Use WhatsApp to send links of webpages and text to an iPad.