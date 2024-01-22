Hello, everyone.

I can't figure out how to send/forward a page from Vivaldi on desktop to an iPad?

My use case is that sometime I come across something what I would want to read later on a mobile device.

If I rely on Vivaldi sync I may never remember to look for that page in the synced tabs when I hold iPad in my hands because there will be 1000 other distractors. Or I may have already forgotten by the time iPad is in my hands.

I searched online and I see some articles describing the "send page to other device" functionality but I can't find these menus in the page context (right-click) menus in the current version of Vivaldi, perhaps this functionality was removed?

Ideally I want to send a page and have a notification on iPad saying that the page was sent from desktop, tap to read.

Thank you