"DNS to Help Resolve Navigation Errors" option bug in Vivaldi
Greetings!
I'm making this post to inform you about something that looks like a bug in Vivaldi's Privacy and Security. My browser's version is 6.5.3206.55 (Stable channel) (64-bit). I'm posting it in case it is required.
I have uploaded the image below concerning what I'm referring to.
The bug in particular is that I left the "DNS to Help Resolve Navigation Errors" option enabled because I found it helpful. However, when I close Vivaldi, it appears disabled when I reopen it. I revised the Settings again and found it disabled for some unknown reason.
My question is: Is it intended for the option NOT to remain enabled all the time? Perhaps it is intended this way, to use it per session...
Thank you for your time!
mib2berlin
@Jan4zufr
Hi and no, the setting stay enabled after restart, I test this here with Vivaldi 6.5.3206.55.
I bet an extension cause this, disable all and restart Vivaldi, enable DNS to Help ..., restart Vivaldi again.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin Ah, that explains it! I have Privacy Badger and uBO extensions installed, so that's why that option doesn't stay enabled when I restart.
I know what Google DNS does now, so I have decided to keep them all disabled. So, all is good.
Thank you for your kind reply!