Greetings!

I'm making this post to inform you about something that looks like a bug in Vivaldi's Privacy and Security. My browser's version is 6.5.3206.55 (Stable channel) (64-bit). I'm posting it in case it is required.

I have uploaded the image below concerning what I'm referring to.

The bug in particular is that I left the "DNS to Help Resolve Navigation Errors" option enabled because I found it helpful. However, when I close Vivaldi, it appears disabled when I reopen it. I revised the Settings again and found it disabled for some unknown reason.

My question is: Is it intended for the option NOT to remain enabled all the time? Perhaps it is intended this way, to use it per session...

Thank you for your time!