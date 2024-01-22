Address bar has disappeared, menu doesn't work
The address bar has disappeared, and also the Vivaldi menu button does not work. If I switch to a horizontal menu bar, the menu items are visible, but they do not work. Does anyone know how to fix this?
My Vivaldi is up to date as far as I know. I cannot post the version here, because I cannot get to the 'help - about' menu.
@dougmn Guessing... Try "Ctrl-F11". This toggles the UI. Not sure about the Menu problem. See if this gets your Address bar back first...
@dougmn F2 → Address Bar should make it visible.
@DoctorG said in Address bar has disappeared, menu doesn't work:
@dougmn F2 → Address Bar should make it visible.
That got the address bar back.
The menu items still don't work.
DoctorG Ambassador
@dougmn said in Address bar has disappeared, menu doesn't work:
The menu items still don't work.
Which menu? The horizontal Vivaldi menu?
Which Desktop Environment and which Linux?
@DoctorG said in Address bar has disappeared, menu doesn't work:
Which menu? The horizontal Vivaldi menu?
Yes, the horizontal Vivaldi menu. If I change it to show the menu from the "V" button, it doesn't work there either.
@DoctorG said in Address bar has disappeared, menu doesn't work:
Which Desktop Environment and which Linux?
@dougmn
Hi, this is maybe because of your old GPU HD 4000.
Try to start Vivaldi from a terminal with
--disable-gpu.
Cheers, mib
Menu works for me.
Vivaldi: 6.5.3206.55
Operating System: Debian GNU/Linux 12
KDE Plasma Version: 5.27.5
KDE Frameworks Version: 5.103.0
Qt Version: 5.15.8
Kernel Version: 6.1.0-17-amd64 (64-bit)
Graphics Platform: X11
@mib2berlin said in Address bar has disappeared, menu doesn't work:
@dougmn
Hi, this is maybe because of your old GPU HD 4000.
Try to start Vivaldi from a terminal with
--disable-gpu.
Cheers, mib
I don't know how to start it from the terminal. What's the full command to start so that?
-
@dougmn
vivaldi --disable-gpu
I restarted from the terminal with
vivaldi --disable-gpu
For a minute or so almost nothing works, it's frozen. Then everything starts to work. Is there a way to figure out what's going on?
Vivaldi 6.5.3206.55 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit)
Revision cb4b68d0a081e967c64c31ca0a1b9c098f9f9616
OS Linux
JavaScript V8 12.0.267.17
User Agent Mozilla/5.0 (X11; Linux x86_64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/120.0.0.0 Safari/537.36
Command Line /usr/bin/vivaldi --disable-gpu --flag-switches-begin --flag-switches-end --origin-trial-disabled-features=WebGPU --save-page-as-mhtml
Executable Path /opt/vivaldi/vivaldi
Profile Path /home/dougn/.config/vivaldi/Default
Variations Seed Type Null
Further testing -- I restarted it again by just clicking on the icon, not disabling the gpu, and the result is the same: For a minute or so almost nothing works, it's frozen. Then everything, including the menus, starts to work. I can live with that, but it would be better to fix it so everything works right away.
@dougmn
How many tabs Vivaldi have to open at start?
I had a session with 700 tabs and Vivaldi freeze for 10 minutes, I forgot to enable Lazy Load again in vivaldi://settings/general/.
Check if is is enabled (Default).
For me, I usually have only 1 or 2 tabs open. For testing right now, it may have been as many as 4 open, but that's all
@dougmn
Is Lazy Load enabled or not?
I would open the system monitor and watch what happen at Vivaldi start on your system.
It need less than a second to start Vivaldi and start working on my systems, specs in the signature.
-
Lazy Load is enabled
Strangely, everything is working normally now.
@dougmn Be happy that come invisible computer fairy has touched the program and repaired it
Right, it was her. I had even restarted the computer, which didn't fix it, but the fairy made everything alright.