Has anyone noticed that Vivaldi has to different settings menu, the main one, which is reachable through vivaldi://settings, the settings option on the Vivaldi menu, etc. is the primary one and is the one that most people see. The other seems to be a holdover from Chromium and looks like the Chrome settings menu. You reach it when you do something a little unusual, for instance I just accessed it buy clicking on the "View Site Info" icon icon in the address bar then clicking on site settings which takes you to the site permissions in the settings. Something inaccessible in the normal Vivaldi settings.

Scrolling through the alternate menu, it's obvious this is pure Chrome. There's a few options not available in the main settings menu. My question is, why? Shouldn't everything just be in the main one?

Anyway, just an interesting observation. Here's some screenshots to show what I'm talking about:

