How do I import my Vivaldi workspaces onto a new PC?
-
I've just installed Vivaldi on a new PC. I did the sync and I have my bookmarks all here, but no Workspaces - how do I import them?
I'd also like to know how to put WhatsApp on my side panel? I worked it out before, but I'm getting lazy :9
-
mib2berlin
@VivaUsa
Hi, workspaces are not synced and you cant import them.
It depends on how many tabs you have open, check the windows panel for synced tabs.
Add a workspace you want to recreate and open all tabs from this workspace.
It is possible to copy all workspaces and tabs open from your old PC but it is not officially supported.
Delete your folder "Sessions" in your new PC profile, you find the path in the Help Menu > About.
Copy the "Sessions" folder on the old PC and paste it to the new PC.
Cheers, mib
-
@mib2berlin Thanks for that. I was thinking along those lines, but thought if there was a proper way to do it, I didn't want to stuff up future syncs.
-
@mib2berlin Any tips for WhatsApp? I've managed to get it onto the side bar, and I have an operating windows app so it's working, but the sidebar just opens the home page unsigned in. So I can't actually do anything in there? This is weird, because I'm sure I got it running on my old PC without any problems but in here I can't even find some way to log in (no QR codes or anything)
-
RasheedHolland
@VivaUsa said in How do I import my Vivaldi workspaces onto a new PC?:
I've just installed Vivaldi on a new PC. I did the sync and I have my bookmarks all here, but no Workspaces - how do I import them?
To be honest, I was actually surprised that this isn't possible yet in Vivaldi. I did see that Vivaldi has a Saved Session feature, so I assume this is not related to Workspaces?
-
mib2berlin
@VivaUsa
Hi, I kick WhatApp years ago but using other web panels with login, chat, Google Keep.
Web panels cant use the Vivaldi password manager or extensions, you have to type account data manually.
Check right click on the house icon and change to Show Desktop Version or Show Mobile Version.
Cheers, mib