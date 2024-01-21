This was dealt with here, but in the context of tabs stacked by hosts. My problem is more basic, within tab stacks which I sort only manually.

Most of the time the Go to Next/Previous Tab (by order) command works fine. But periodically a tab will stop being seen by this command. When I execute the command that should go to it, instead I am taken to a different tab, and that tab is most often, perhaps always I'm not sure, in a different tab stack altogether.

I have tried recreating afresh the tab that fails and replacing the original one. Sometimes that works, usually not.

And so my extremely handy command chain:

Next tab (by order)

Scroll page to top

Reload

has become unreliable.

My tab stacks are vertical, on the right, in two persistent tab bars. I'm on the latest public snapshot, but have been seeing this problem for many months.