Address bar is "eating" letters when typing quickly
-
Hi, for a few days now, I've had issues with my address bar.
When I type an address and hit enter very quickly, then Vivaldi will miss the last 1-3 letters (depending on my speed) and search for the input instead.
Example
Input:
google.com + enter
Result: Vivaldi searches for
google.cwith the default search engine
If I wait a second before hitting enter, everything is normal (Google website is opened).
I've narrowed this down to only happening if both the "Search / Go To" and "Browser History" options of the address bar are enabled. Disabling all extensions makes no difference, and the problem does not occur in other browsers or applications.
Address Bar settings:
I have made a short screen capture where the problem can be seen:
https://youtu.be/2cj1fGf6B7E
Did anyone else have issues with this recently?
About Vivaldi:
Vivaldi 6.5.3206.55 (Stable channel) (32-bit) Revision cb4b68d0a081e967c64c31ca0a1b9c098f9f9616 OS Windows 10 Version 22H2 (Build 19045.3930) JavaScript V8 12.0.267.17 User Agent Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/120.0.0.0 Safari/537.36 Command Line "C:\Users\Laudian\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\Application\vivaldi.exe" --flag-switches-begin --flag-switches-end --origin-trial-disabled-features=WebGPU --save-page-as-mhtml Executable Path C:\Users\Laudian\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\Application\vivaldi.exe Profile Path C:\Users\Laudian\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\User Data\Default Variations Seed Type Null Active Variations 5e3a236d-4113a79e
-
-
-
Duplicate