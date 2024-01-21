Hi, for a few days now, I've had issues with my address bar.

When I type an address and hit enter very quickly, then Vivaldi will miss the last 1-3 letters (depending on my speed) and search for the input instead.

Example

Input: google.com + enter

Result: Vivaldi searches for google.c with the default search engine

If I wait a second before hitting enter, everything is normal (Google website is opened).

I've narrowed this down to only happening if both the "Search / Go To" and "Browser History" options of the address bar are enabled. Disabling all extensions makes no difference, and the problem does not occur in other browsers or applications.

Address Bar settings:



I have made a short screen capture where the problem can be seen:

https://youtu.be/2cj1fGf6B7E

Did anyone else have issues with this recently?

About Vivaldi: