@MasterPancakes OK I thought you said you wanted to "install but there's no way". So its' already installed.

In your %temp% folder there should be an installer log, please paste its output here in a code block.

Do you run any special security/anti-virus software, if so try temporarily disabling them.

Can you confirm that Vivaldi is installed in this folder, that vivaldi.exe exists and the version number folder exists with a size of approx. 800MB?

c:\Users\user\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\Application