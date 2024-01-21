Vivaldi won't open after installation
I'm sad and frustrated, I want to install Vivaldi, but there's no way. I had tried on a laptop, and now I'm on my fixed PC, it's been a long time since I mentioned the problem but attempts to fix it have not worked. I had given up and now I want to try again. I haven't received any help on the Discord support server. I've tried it in a Windows sandbox and it works, but on my PC it doesn't work. Can you please help me?
Vivaldi won't open after installation.
@MasterPancakes Hi, where are you trying to install Vivaldi, what installation type do you select - Per User, All Users, Standalone?
What is your OS?
Do you have write permission to the folder you're trying to install?
Is your disk full?
What error message do you get?
Basically, we need more information.
@Pathduck I tried to install it from the Microsoft Store and from the installer via the site, both didn't work.
I'm installing it leaving it as default, i.e. for a single user.
My OS is as follows
Windows 11 Professional Edition
Version 23H2
Installed on 16/12/2023
Operating system build 22631.3007
Windows Feature Experience Pack 1000.22681.1000.0
There's still 710 GB free on my disk, so it's not full.
I get absolutely no error messages, the application simply closes directly every time I try to open it.
@MasterPancakes OK I thought you said you wanted to "install but there's no way". So its' already installed.
In your %temp% folder there should be an installer log, please paste its output here in a code block.
Do you run any special security/anti-virus software, if so try temporarily disabling them.
Can you confirm that Vivaldi is installed in this folder, that
vivaldi.exeexists and the version number folder exists with a size of approx. 800MB?
c:\Users\user\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\Application
Can you check the content of this folder
c:\Users\user\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\User Data
Try deleting the whole folder - since it's your first install it shouldn't matter if you delete user data anyway.
mib2berlin
@Pathduck Logs of the
vivaldi_installerfile in the %temp% folder
[0121/211501.214:ERROR:move_tree_work_item.cc(28)] C:\Users\Rayan\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\Application\update_notifier.exe does not exist [0121/211501.235:ERROR:install_worker.cc(155)] Failed creating a firewall rules. Continuing with install. [0121/211501.272:VERBOSE1:vivaldi_setup_util.cc(418)] Initial command line: "C:\Users\Rayan\AppData\Local\Temp\WinGet\XP99GVQDX7JPR4.6.5.3206.55\CR_6222E.tmp\setup.exe" --vivaldi-install-dir="C:\Users\Rayan\AppData\Local\Vivaldi" --verbose-logging --create-shortcuts=0 --install-level=0 [0121/211501.274:VERBOSE1:vivaldi_setup_util.cc(558)] Vivaldi: install for current user - install_dir=C:\Users\Rayan\AppData\Local\Vivaldi [0121/211501.276:VERBOSE1:setup_main.cc(1581)] Command Line: "C:\Users\Rayan\AppData\Local\Temp\WinGet\XP99GVQDX7JPR4.6.5.3206.55\CR_6222E.tmp\setup.exe" --vivaldi-install-dir="C:\Users\Rayan\AppData\Local\Vivaldi" --verbose-logging --create-shortcuts=0 --install-level=0 --vivaldi-update --vivaldi-install-dir="C:\Users\Rayan\AppData\Local\Vivaldi" [0121/211501.276:VERBOSE1:setup_main.cc(1587)] system install is 0 [0121/211501.286:VERBOSE1:installer_state.cc(90)] Install Chrome [0121/211501.286:VERBOSE1:install_util.cc(255)] Windows NT 10.0.22631 [0121/211501.288:VERBOSE1:install.cc(127)] Creating per-user Desktop "Vivaldi" shortcut to C:\Users\Rayan\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\Application\vivaldi.exe. [0121/211501.318:VERBOSE1:install.cc(127)] Creating per-user Quick Launch "Vivaldi" shortcut to C:\Users\Rayan\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\Application\vivaldi.exe. [0121/211501.324:VERBOSE1:install.cc(127)] Creating per-user Start menu "Vivaldi" shortcut to C:\Users\Rayan\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\Application\vivaldi.exe and pinning to the taskbar. [0121/211501.489:ERROR:create_reg_key_work_item.cc(80)] Failed to create Software\Microsoft\MediaPlayer\ShimInclusionList\vivaldi.exe [0121/211501.489:ERROR:install.cc(160)] Could not add Chrome to media player inclusion list. [0121/211502.009:ERROR:delete_after_reboot_helper.cc(74)] Could not schedule C:\Users\Rayan\AppData\Local\Vivaldi for deletion.: Acc s refus . (0x5) [0121/211624.311:ERROR:move_tree_work_item.cc(28)] C:\Users\Rayan\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\Application\update_notifier.exe does not exist [0121/211624.323:ERROR:install_worker.cc(155)] Failed creating a firewall rules. Continuing with install. [0121/211624.345:VERBOSE1:vivaldi_setup_util.cc(418)] Initial command line: "C:\Users\Rayan\Downloads\CR_1790D.tmp\setup.exe" --vivaldi-install-dir="C:\Users\Rayan\AppData\Local\Vivaldi" --verbose-logging --create-shortcuts=0 --install-level=0 [0121/211624.347:VERBOSE1:vivaldi_setup_util.cc(558)] Vivaldi: install for current user - install_dir=C:\Users\Rayan\AppData\Local\Vivaldi [0121/211624.347:VERBOSE1:setup_main.cc(1581)] Command Line: "C:\Users\Rayan\Downloads\CR_1790D.tmp\setup.exe" --vivaldi-install-dir="C:\Users\Rayan\AppData\Local\Vivaldi" --verbose-logging --create-shortcuts=0 --install-level=0 --vivaldi-update --vivaldi-install-dir="C:\Users\Rayan\AppData\Local\Vivaldi" [0121/211624.347:VERBOSE1:setup_main.cc(1587)] system install is 0 [0121/211624.354:VERBOSE1:installer_state.cc(90)] Install Chrome [0121/211624.354:VERBOSE1:install_util.cc(255)] Windows NT 10.0.22631 [0121/211624.355:VERBOSE1:install.cc(127)] Creating per-user Desktop "Vivaldi" shortcut to C:\Users\Rayan\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\Application\vivaldi.exe. [0121/211624.381:VERBOSE1:install.cc(127)] Creating per-user Quick Launch "Vivaldi" shortcut to C:\Users\Rayan\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\Application\vivaldi.exe. [0121/211624.387:VERBOSE1:install.cc(127)] Creating per-user Start menu "Vivaldi" shortcut to C:\Users\Rayan\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\Application\vivaldi.exe and pinning to the taskbar. [0121/211624.475:ERROR:create_reg_key_work_item.cc(80)] Failed to create Software\Microsoft\MediaPlayer\ShimInclusionList\vivaldi.exe [0121/211624.475:ERROR:install.cc(160)] Could not add Chrome to media player inclusion list. [0121/214227.358:ERROR:move_tree_work_item.cc(28)] C:\Users\Rayan\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\Application\update_notifier.exe does not exist [0121/214227.381:ERROR:install_worker.cc(155)] Failed creating a firewall rules. Continuing with install. [0121/214227.414:VERBOSE1:vivaldi_setup_util.cc(418)] Initial command line: "C:\Users\Rayan\Downloads\CR_B421B.tmp\setup.exe" --vivaldi-install-dir="C:\Users\Rayan\AppData\Local\Vivaldi" --verbose-logging --create-shortcuts=0 --install-level=0 [0121/214227.416:VERBOSE1:vivaldi_setup_util.cc(558)] Vivaldi: install for current user - install_dir=C:\Users\Rayan\AppData\Local\Vivaldi [0121/214227.416:VERBOSE1:setup_main.cc(1581)] Command Line: "C:\Users\Rayan\Downloads\CR_B421B.tmp\setup.exe" --vivaldi-install-dir="C:\Users\Rayan\AppData\Local\Vivaldi" --verbose-logging --create-shortcuts=0 --install-level=0 --vivaldi-update --vivaldi-install-dir="C:\Users\Rayan\AppData\Local\Vivaldi" [0121/214227.416:VERBOSE1:setup_main.cc(1587)] system install is 0 [0121/214227.436:VERBOSE1:installer_state.cc(90)] Install Chrome [0121/214227.436:VERBOSE1:install_util.cc(255)] Windows NT 10.0.22631 [0121/214227.438:VERBOSE1:install.cc(127)] Creating per-user Desktop "Vivaldi" shortcut to C:\Users\Rayan\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\Application\vivaldi.exe. [0121/214227.466:VERBOSE1:install.cc(127)] Creating per-user Quick Launch "Vivaldi" shortcut to C:\Users\Rayan\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\Application\vivaldi.exe. [0121/214227.472:VERBOSE1:install.cc(127)] Creating per-user Start menu "Vivaldi" shortcut to C:\Users\Rayan\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\Application\vivaldi.exe and pinning to the taskbar. [0121/214227.603:ERROR:create_reg_key_work_item.cc(80)] Failed to create Software\Microsoft\MediaPlayer\ShimInclusionList\vivaldi.exe [0121/214227.603:ERROR:install.cc(160)] Could not add Chrome to media player inclusion list.
I have Norton 360 antivirus, I deactivated it, I launched Vivaldi and it didn't work. I then uninstalled Vivaldi, downloaded it again and reinstalled it, and it still doesn't work.
I've deleted the
User Datafolder and it still doesn't work.
@MasterPancakes said in Vivaldi won't open after installation:
Windows 11 Professional Edition
Hi,
Would be a N version instead of a Pro version?
This behaviour happened few days ago.
@MasterPancakes Strange, I really don't have any more good ideas...
When you launch the browser, the User Data folder should be created, next to the Application folder.
Does it get created now?
Does it contain a folder named "Default"?
Does it contain a folder
Crashpad\reportsand does this folder contain crash dumps?
Does this folder contain any crash dumps?
c:\Users\user\AppData\Local\CrashDumps\
Something on your system must be causing Vivaldi not to launch, no idea what.
@Zalex108 I don't think this was the case when I did my installation, but how do I know in the settings, please?
@MasterPancakes Yeah, I didn't ask for a screenshot
I guess it does get created. Check the folders I asked.
@MasterPancakes said in Vivaldi won't open after installation:
@Zalex108 I don't think this was the case when I did my installation, but how do I know in the settings, please?
https://support.microsoft.com/en-us/windows/which-version-of-windows-operating-system-am-i-running-628bec99-476a-2c13-5296-9dd081cdd808
Also,
Try to pick a Vivaldi Shortcut, Right Click, Run as Admin.
@Zalex108
Thank you and this is not an N version.
Running as administrator still doesn't work.
@Pathduck said in Vivaldi won't open after installation:
Does it contain a folder
Crashpad\reportsand does this folder contain crash dumps?
There's nothing.
Does this folder contain any crash dumps?
c:\Users\user\AppData\Local\CrashDumps\
There's this.
-
@Pathduck Yeah sorry
DoctorG Ambassador
@MasterPancakes Only with vivaldi in name should be relevant.
MasterPancakes
@DoctorG Yes, there's nothing there. What should I do please?
You may check at Event Viewer
Close other Apps
Open it | https://www.windowscentral.com/software-apps/windows-11/how-to-get-started-with-event-viewer-on-windows-11
Then Launch Vivaldi
See what's reported
DoctorG Ambassador
- Run command line (Win+R cmd.exe)
- Try command
start vivaldi --user-data-dir="%TEMP%\T"
Does that start Vivaldi?
If not, which security apps do you run on Windows?
-
daniel Vivaldi Team
@MasterPancakes I’m sorry to hear you are having such a hard time getting Vivaldi to run! You have already received the most common troubleshooting tips. Did you find anything in the Windows Event Viewer?
You have already found the vivaldi.exe installation folder (
%LOCALAPPDATA%\Vivaldi\Application\by default). Please go back into this folder, right-click on vivaldi.exe, and create a shortcut. Right-click on the shortcut and select Properties. Find the “Target” field and append
--enable-logging --v=1to the end (including a space between the existing contents of that field). Double-click the shortcut and wait minute. You should now have a file called debug.log in your installation folder, or in your profile folder. Please share the contents of this log file file.