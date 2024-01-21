Failure to properly recognize file on download click
-
Clicking on a file download link (button/image) given in below code is not recognized properly by Vivaldi. First a download popup with file name "download" appears, then after clicking save another popup appears with the correct file. There is no such issue with these pages in Opera, Chrome or Edge. The files are "Canvas" university pages by instructure.com, so not publically available.
image url)
-
@BorisZvik This is a known issue in Vivaldi, quite an old one too.
It happens on sites that use a redirect on download, for instance to a CDN server. In your image you have a "download" that's the
/download?download_frd=1url parameter, this redirects to the
cdn.server in the second dialog.
Vivaldi just needs to fix this, it's not a big issue but should probably be done to avoid confusing users more than necessary.