@BorisZvik This is a known issue in Vivaldi, quite an old one too.

It happens on sites that use a redirect on download, for instance to a CDN server. In your image you have a "download" that's the /download?download_frd=1 url parameter, this redirects to the cdn. server in the second dialog.

Vivaldi just needs to fix this, it's not a big issue but should probably be done to avoid confusing users more than necessary.