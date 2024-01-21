Sync on iOS does mot work
-
Hi, I enter my login and password to sync, and nothing happens - I am not logged in.
-
Hi,
Welcome to Vivaldi's Forums
--
Please,
On each report add:
- Vivaldi Version: |
- Since when happens |
- OS / Version: |
- Device Model: |
--
Lately Sync had few connection problems,
Check at
vivaldi://sync-internals/and upload a screenshot.
Backed OFF means is having some kind of problem.
Actually, here is working
Check you are online too
--
Also,
Some useful links:
Forums Community Official Tutorials Official Help Forum Categories Modding Vivaldi Vivaldi Features Vivaldi Help Forum Markdown Panels • Engines Vivaldi Tutorials Issues Feature Requests ¿? Menus • Guides • FAQ Vivaldi How To Bug Reports
--
Avoid Data loss
Follow the Backup | Reset links below
Vivaldi Backup | Reset + Extra Steps
-
The sync service is currently having issues, the problem is not specific to iOS, see https://vivaldistatus.com/ for further updates.