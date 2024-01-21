Inconsistent colours and transparency of images in Scratch (online programming language)
Hello Community,
We have noticed a weird behaviour in Vivaldi. Images that are uploaded to Scratch from the local computer appear in slightly different colours with each upload and sometimes the transparency values are not retained.
Chrome itself seems to consistently display the images as they were uploaded.
Enclosed is a scratch project with examples https://scratch.mit.edu/projects/953989291 and a screenshots to illustrate the behaviour. In the picture, two screenshots from Scratch are overlaid and I have drawn a few transparent lines, so you can see the differences quite clearly.
Can anyone reproduce this? Is this caused by Vivaldi or something else and if it is caused by Vivaldi is there a solution?
Vivaldi 6.1.3035.51 (Stable channel) (64-Bit)
Überarbeitung 8f6564cb7b1a1e845027dc82da25352ba6f1f017
Betriebssystem Windows 10 Version 22H2 (Build 19045.3803)
JavaScript V8 11.4.183.19
User-Agent Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/114.0.0.0 Safari/537.36
Hi,
Please,
On each report add:
- Vivaldi Version: |
- Since when happens: |
- OS / Version / DE |
Start with the Basic Desktop Troubleshooting Steps.
mib2berlin
@PaulGG
Hi, left is Vivaldi, right is Chrome:
Some GPU driver add profiles ti browsers but they should not, please check this,
Do you use any color management flags in Chrome/Vivaldi?
Cheers, mib
@Zalex108 said in Inconsistent colours and transparency of images in Scratch (online programming language):
vivaldi://serviceworker-internals/
Add Vivaldi Information to the post and deleted the site data. and unregister the worker.
Behaviour is the same.
@mib2berlin I dont find any color profile setting except the icc monitor profile and I set not color profile flag.
I don't think it can be because the colors change with every single upload of the same picture.
That Vivaldi version as well as Chromium engine are old.
Any reason for that?
If not, update it to latest 6.5 and check.
Thanks for the update hint, I don't know why I forgot.
I found the solution and it's not Vivaldi, it's a plugin: "Canvas Fingerprint Defender" - sorry my mistake.
DoctorG Ambassador
@PaulGG said in Inconsistent colours and transparency of images in Scratch (online programming language):
I found the solution and it's not Vivaldi, it's a plugin: "Canvas Fingerprint Defender"
Thanks for telling.