Hello Community,

We have noticed a weird behaviour in Vivaldi. Images that are uploaded to Scratch from the local computer appear in slightly different colours with each upload and sometimes the transparency values are not retained.

Chrome itself seems to consistently display the images as they were uploaded.

Enclosed is a scratch project with examples https://scratch.mit.edu/projects/953989291 and a screenshots to illustrate the behaviour. In the picture, two screenshots from Scratch are overlaid and I have drawn a few transparent lines, so you can see the differences quite clearly.

Can anyone reproduce this? Is this caused by Vivaldi or something else and if it is caused by Vivaldi is there a solution?

Vivaldi 6.1.3035.51 (Stable channel) (64-Bit)

Überarbeitung 8f6564cb7b1a1e845027dc82da25352ba6f1f017

Betriebssystem Windows 10 Version 22H2 (Build 19045.3803)

JavaScript V8 11.4.183.19

User-Agent Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/114.0.0.0 Safari/537.36