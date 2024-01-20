Cannot attach files
-
Hello,
I am a 76 year old user from Austria, I know computer matters just so much that I can usually help myself. I use manjaro and Vivaldi (6.5.3206.55 (stable channel) stable (64-bit). For a few weeks now - I don't know exactly - I haven't been able to insert attachments in emails. When I click on the insert symbol, it doesn't happen. The same problem exists with Google Mail. Does anyone know the problem and maybe know a solution?
-
Hi,
Welcome to Vivaldi's Forums
Just tested GMail, it works fine on latest and W11.
Start with the Basic Desktop Troubleshooting Steps.
Extras
- Clean Site Data
- Clean Service Workers
vivaldi://serviceworker-internals/
--
Also,
Some useful links:
--
Avoid Data loss
Follow the Backup | Reset links below
Vivaldi Backup | Reset + Extra Steps
-
Thanks a lot and good morning!
I did what you suggested, but nothing has changed.
Could it be a manjaro problem?
-
Not sure,
We will need to wait for Linux / Manjaro users.
-
@scops said in Cannot attach files:
Could it be a manjaro problem?
I remember a issue with Mint Linux where the file open dialog did not appear with Imgur site's upload.
If you open https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/HTML/Element/input/file and in section "Try It" hit the "Chose file" button, does the "Open file" dialog open?
-
Thank you
No, it doest't open any dialog
-
@scops For a test if you try install
- Chromium
- Vivaldi as a Flathub package by your Linux Pckage Manager
and run each, does file dialog work?
Only a test if these versions work and only the Manjaro Vivaldi package fails.
-
all other buttons work properly, but this one is dead, both in Chromium and in Vivaldi (flatPack)
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@scops Ah, seems a Manjaro issue with Chromium and Vivaldi; i have no idea why opening file dialog fails.
Is a question for Manjaro forum.
https://forum.manjaro.org/c/support/third-party-applications/48
I can not test, my old Manjaro install does not boot on my hardware.
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@scops And you use Vivaldi 6.5.3206.55?
-
Yes, I do.
-
-
Do you tried to install these packages:
- xdg-portal-desktop
- xdg-desktop-portal-gtk
- xdg-desktop-portal-gnome
and logout and re-login Linux.
-
Does it work if you use X11 instead Wayland?
-
Do you see the file dialog after started with this in shell?
GTK_USE_PORTAL=1 vivaldi
-