Slow address bar
-
In Novermber / December of last year I noticed that the address bar was very slow when you typed something in it. Finally today I uninstalled Vivaldi thinking that would help. And it did not. Mind, that I don't use any autocomplete or drop-down menus at all. So Vivaldi should not calculate anything in the background, when I type, but it seems that Vivaldi still does. What helped me eventually is turning on the "Show Drop-down when typing" in Address Bar settings. Then unselect everything in "Drop-down Menu Priority" and turn the "Show Drop-down when typing" back off. Maybe that helps somebody.
-
Hi,
--
Please,
On each report add:
- Vivaldi Version: |
- Since when happens: |
- OS / Version / DE |
--
Since you didn't mentioned whether removed User Data nor Sync'd or not,
Start with the Basic Desktop Troubleshooting Steps.
Extras
- Clean Site Data
- Clean Service Workers
vivaldi://serviceworker-internals/
--
Also,
Some useful links:
Forums Community Official Tutorials Official Help Forum Categories Modding Vivaldi Vivaldi Features Vivaldi Help Forum Markdown Panels • Engines Vivaldi Tutorials Issues Feature Requests ¿? Menus • Guides • FAQ Vivaldi How To Bug Reports
--
Avoid Data loss
Follow the Backup | Reset links below
Vivaldi Backup | Reset + Extra Steps