chrome://settings redirects to vivaldi://settings and shows chromium-style serttings.
I wonder this is an expected behavior, for vivaldi://settings redirects to vivaldi://settings/ (with trailing slash) and shows vivaldi’s original settings.
mib2berlin
@OJII3
Hi, chrome://settings open the Chromium settings.
Vivaldi change only the "naming", this is a bit miss leading.
With chrome://settings you can reach settings which are not available in the Vivaldi settings.
chrome://settings/performance open the setting for the Chromium Memory Saver, for example.
Cheers, mib
There are a lot of Chromium internal pages, you can see most of them with
chrome://about/
https://winaero.com/the-list-of-chrome-urls-for-internal-built-in-pages/
https://www.ghacks.net/2012/09/04/list-of-chrome-urls-and-their-purpose/
Some work with
chrome:some with
vivaldi:- these are meant for troubleshooting mostly, users are not meant to directly access these pages.
vivaldi://restart vivaldi://apps vivaldi://downloads chrome://settings/ vivaldi://media-internals vivaldi://net-internals/ vivaldi://net-export/ vivaldi://sync-internals/ vivaldi://components/ chrome://settings/cookies vivaldi://experiments/ vivaldi://flags/ vivaldi://inspect/#apps chrome://password-manager/passwords vivaldi://serviceworker-internals/ vivaldi://system chrome://about/