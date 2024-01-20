Why do my Vivaldi and Chrome look like this, while Edge and Maxthon look normal?

Started happening all of a sudden a couple months ago, but I've been lazy about it.

It's screwing up pages to the point it is often difficult to work with them.!

This example is the Canon India site, Notice the buttons in Vivaldi and Chrome, as compared to Maxthon 7 and Microsoft Edge.

This next screenshot is Vivaldi Forum. Again notice how the carious page elements look.



Again, text entry page from these forums in Vivaldi.

It's virtually impossible to change parameters because the buttons are out of whack.