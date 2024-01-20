Why is this happening to buttons in Vivaldi?
-
Why do my Vivaldi and Chrome look like this, while Edge and Maxthon look normal?
Started happening all of a sudden a couple months ago, but I've been lazy about it.
It's screwing up pages to the point it is often difficult to work with them.!
This example is the Canon India site, Notice the buttons in Vivaldi and Chrome, as compared to Maxthon 7 and Microsoft Edge.
This next screenshot is Vivaldi Forum. Again notice how the carious page elements look.
Again, text entry page from these forums in Vivaldi.
It's virtually impossible to change parameters because the buttons are out of whack.
-
mib2berlin
@pillainp
Hi, something on your system is blocking this, here it looks:
Do you have the Vivaldi ad blocker enabled and a blocker extension running?
Welcome to the forum, mib
-
It is, indeed, something on your machine, like @mib2berlin says. Here's how it looks on my end:
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@pillainp Caused by a blocked web font or a broken font in your Windows.
Check you privacy and adblocker extensions if you block fonts.
-
Is there some way I could find out what the cause is?
Tried running this forum with and without AdBlock and UBlock; set Vivaldi privacy and security settings to default - but nothing has changed.
Edge and Maxthon both have the same two ad blockers running but there are no issues with pages. All icons appear as they should.
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@pillainp Try to disable all blocker extensions and hit Ctrl+Shift+R to force reload of page. Does that help?
-
-
@DoctorG DIsabled Adblock Plus, uBlock Origin, and whitelisted the forum in Vivaldi's own privacy settings, then force-refreshed, but there is still no change.
-
@pillainp Both the Canon site and this forum use Unicode font glyphs to display the icons, specifically Font-Awesome.
These are web fonts (WOFF) and should be loaded over the network Something on your is blocking these fonts from loading.
There's no point in guessing what extensions to disable - do ALL of them, clear cache and restart the browser.
Open Developer Tools (F12), Network tab, do a force refresh (Ctrl+F5), look for failing requests.