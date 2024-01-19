On my Debian GNU/Linux 12 installation, the latest stable Vivaldi (6.5.3206.55-1) runs at 100% CPU (one full CPU core) for the process "Vivaldi-Extens" (it is not the first version affected, although I'm not sure when it started). I thought it was an extension going bad, but disabling all of them does not make any difference. I also suspected email, but deleting the email account setup didn't change anything.

I also see Vivaldi crashing randomly, which might be related.

I have a four-core Intel Core i5-6600K CPU and an updated Debian GNU/Linux 12 (although I am at the 6.1.67-1/6.1.0-16 kernel).