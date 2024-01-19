Has "Seach for image" stopped working for anyone else?
I hadn't used it in awhile, but shortly after the 6.5 update I tried using Search for image, and it doesn't work anymore. Using Google, it only goes to a page that says "Google Images" and has a search box. With Bing, it does go to a search results page, but NONE of the images there are even close to what I was searching for.
I thought it might be my Adguard, which I had installed about the same time, but turning it off had no effect. A Bing image search in Edge works fine.
Anybody else having this problem?
@fred8615 Have you seen this thread?
Search for image (using Google) Does Not work
@lfisk No, I didn't see that. Both suggestions fixed my problem though.
Thanks.