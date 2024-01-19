I hadn't used it in awhile, but shortly after the 6.5 update I tried using Search for image, and it doesn't work anymore. Using Google, it only goes to a page that says "Google Images" and has a search box. With Bing, it does go to a search results page, but NONE of the images there are even close to what I was searching for.

I thought it might be my Adguard, which I had installed about the same time, but turning it off had no effect. A Bing image search in Edge works fine.

Anybody else having this problem?