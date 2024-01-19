cannot create a vivo account using vivaldi email
somehow what vivo thought. they don't allow creating accounts using several emails that I try including vivaldi emails.
some other emails that I tried and failed were fastmail, proton and tuta. haven't tried for anything else.
oh, yes.. I have transferred all my accounts using vivaldi email. including internet banking accounts and all successful. only one failed.. vivo account.. this is very flushing.. 1 password line synchronized on my vivaldi with the gmail suffix behind my name..haha frustrating
Unfortunately some services are silly and only want to let you use big name email providers. There is very little that vivaldi can do to fix this.
Hi,
Have you tried turning AdBlocker OFF?
