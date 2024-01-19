Lost Settings item "Allow Vertical Text Direction" in some Languagues
Please help verify the recurrence
It should be:
But Lost in All CJK text:
zh_Hans:
Jappenese:
Korean: (My OS not import Korean locale settings. So can't display Korean. But my snapshot still shows the lost item.)
Hi,
Please try first on a Clean Profile and report the results here.
Avoid Data loss
Follow the Backup | Reset links below
Vivaldi Backup | Reset + Extra Steps
@Zalex108
It's already a newly installation and no any custom.
And, it's happens on last stable and snapshot, Linux and Windows.
BTW; I've 8 Vivaldi installations only for test
Japanese
Was there before?
Korean
@Zalex108
Which version ?
me: 6.6.32
83.3, 6.5.3206.55
sorry 3238
6.6.3238.3 (Official Build) (64-bit)
Aaron Translator
@Zalex108 We are the same
Actually, I think the missing vertical reader mode was already reported as a bug since long time
(the feature was broken, so they likely hid that)
Aaron Translator
@Hadden89 said in Lost Settings item "Allow Vertical Text Direction" in some Languagues:
so they likely hid that
Only for CJK ?
@Aaron Now I see. The setting is there but not for CJK langs. Report as a bug.
A workaround that might work: switch to EN locale, enable the vertical reader and switch back to your CJK. The sub-setting for layout type should be preserved, as in the below screenshot. Still a strange glitch.
Vertical mode is indeed broken/bad on sites with latin alphabet but it seems fine on CJK sites.