This is a quick message to thank the creators of Vivaldi.

After using it for some time, it seems to be the only browser that does not make the fans run amok all the time on my ThinkPad L580 with Windows 11. I do the same tasks I did before, but Vivaldi consumes half the amount of RAM compared to Firefox and keeps my laptop cool and silent.

This is enough to make me gloss over the two basic flaws I have described in another post: (1) the spell checker not working for Greek when it is not the only spell-check language selected, and (2) the washed-out font rendering on my non-UHD monitor. (Guess what though: both of these problems go away when I run Vivaldi on Zorin OS!)

So, all in all: thank you, Vivaldi team!