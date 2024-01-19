Bookmarks on the speed dial
Hi,
I HAD managed to have all my synced bookmarks on the speed dial, and I could get there with the home button, very handy.
Somehow this has changed and I am unable to restore this setting. Any idea?
@keks8430
Hi, if you tab and hold on the folder with all speed dials there is a pencil to edit it, Speed Dial switch has to be enabled.
@mib2berlin
"tab and hold on the folder with all speed dials"
OK, step by step.
My speed dials tab is empty, did you mean the bookmarks?
The bookmarks tab has no top folder, so I select e.g. "News" and edit it using the pencil button,
(before, I had all bookmarks, links and folders on the Speed Dial)
Now I have a panel which looks like your picture.
I enable the Speed Dial and save the page with the checkmark sign.
Going back to edit News, I see that the Speed Dial switch on is not kept.
No wonder the Speed Dial page stays empty.
@keks8430
AH, my speed dial folder is still there and work but I cant add another folder as speed dial folder.
I can reproduce it with the latest snapshot and stable.
You can use more than one folder as speed dial folder.
This is a bug, please report this to the Vivaldi bug tracker, I can confirm it internally.
For information on how to report a bug, see this URL: https://help.vivaldi.com/article/report-a-bug-in-vivaldi-android/
Once that is done, please share the bug number (beginning with VAB-). Thanks.
On the form, you can add your email address. Once submitted, you'll get a confirmation. You can reply to this with any logs or further info.
Cheers, mib
Ticket:
Summary: Bookmarks on the speed dial
Key: VAB-8590
Project: Vivaldi Android Browser
Environment: Vivaldi version: Android latest
Operating System: Android
Device model: Samsung
User Agent: Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/120.0.0.0 Safari/537.36 Vivaldi/6.5.3206.55
@keks8430
Thank you, confirmed.
Cheers, mib