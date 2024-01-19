@keks8430

AH, my speed dial folder is still there and work but I cant add another folder as speed dial folder.

I can reproduce it with the latest snapshot and stable.

You can use more than one folder as speed dial folder.

This is a bug, please report this to the Vivaldi bug tracker, I can confirm it internally.

For information on how to report a bug, see this URL: https://help.vivaldi.com/article/report-a-bug-in-vivaldi-android/

Once that is done, please share the bug number (beginning with VAB-). Thanks.

On the form, you can add your email address. Once submitted, you'll get a confirmation. You can reply to this with any logs or further info.

Cheers, mib